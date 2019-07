The PSNI is investigating the sudden of a 19-year-old man whose body was discovered in a house in the New Street area of Sion Mills on Sunday 28 July.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death, police said.

Just before 6pm on Monday police issued update information, saying the post mortem had taken place and that they are not treating the death as suspicious.

“There are no further details at this time,” police said.