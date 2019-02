Police are advising builders in the Newtownabbey area to secure the property following a number of incidents.

The PSNI stated: “Police in the Newtownabbey are dealing with an upsurge in theft at building sites in the area. We urge people to be vigilant and call 101 (999 in emergencies) if they notice anything suspicious.

“Owners of plant machinery should pay particular attention to security. Please contact police for any crime prevention advice.”