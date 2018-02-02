URGENT ALERT: Suspect at large after robbery

Police are urgently hunting for a man who assaulted a woman at a marriage guidance office in Co Armagh this afternoon.

Police have issued a Suspect at Large alert after the robbery at the Accord Marriage Council in Tavanagh Avenue, Portadown.

The incident happened at 12.15pm when the man assaulted a female member of staff and stole cash.

His description is: White male, mid 30s, slim build, wearing a grey beanie hat, grey puffa jacket with blue shoulders, black gloves, blue eyes, local accent.

For any immediate sightings call 999, and for any information on this male, call 101.

The incident number 507 of today, 02/02/18.