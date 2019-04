The P.S.N.I. has issued an urgent missing person appeal for a Northern Ireland man.

Simon Osborne was reported missing from the Newtownards area.

Simon Osborne. (Image supplied by P.S.N.I.)

Mr. Osborne is described as wearing blue jeans, tan trainers and a black top.

Mr. Osborne may have a walking pole and backpack with him.

If you can assist us with information please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Police reference 328 - 03.04.19 refers.