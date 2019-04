The P.S.N.I. has issued an urgent appeal for help with their investigation into the whereabouts of missing Northern Ireland man, Donal McGoldrick.

Mr. McGoldrick, 35, was last seen wearing Adidas tracksuit bottoms, trainers and a navy coloured Superdry hoodie.

Donal McGoldrick.

The appeal was issued by P.S.N.I. West Belfast.

If you have seen Mr. McGoldrick, please contact police on 101, quoting serial 952 of 23/04/19