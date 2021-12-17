The guinea pigs found by the side of the Damolly Road in Newry

The charity said the animals were found by a member of the public near the Damolly Road in Newry yesterday, and sadly had to be put down.

The USPCA said the pets were discarded in a ‘bag for life’ in a horrific state of neglect and in severe pain.

USPCA’s Colleen Tinnelly said “At this point, we are beyond words – we are absolutely appalled that someone left these poor animals suffering. They were essentially left to die at the roadside. The animals had clearly been neglected for a long time, displaying severe skin infections and serious pain.”

She said: “Following examination from our veterinary team, the two guinea pigs unfortunately had to be relieved of their suffering.

“We plea with the public to always do their research before getting a pet – be that a dog, cat, or indeed a guinea pig. Every animal has its own set of intricate needs and unless you are able to meet these fully and give the animal the best life possible, do not even consider getting a pet.”

