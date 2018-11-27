Van driver escapes injury after shotgun attack in NI

A man has escaped injury after a gun attack in Londonderry last night.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which took place in the Clooneyville Avenue area of the city.

Detective Constable Richard Donnell said: “Shortly after 8pm it was reported that a masked man had fired a shotgun at a van. The blast struck the rear of the van breaking the window and lodging pellets in the passenger head rest.

“Fortunately the 37-year-old male driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was unharmed.

“We believe the gunman made his escape on foot along the alleyway that runs down the back of Bonds Street.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.