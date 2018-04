Burglars used a van to flatten a fence before making off with a range of equipment in Crumlin on Monday night.

A dark coloured van was used to flatten a section of fencing surrounding the property around 11.45pm before entry was gained to the premises. A number items, including two diagnostic computers, a powerwasher and a battery booster pack were stolen.

Police are appealing for anyone a dark coloured van in the area to contact officers in Antrim on 101, ref 35/24/04/18.