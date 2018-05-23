Vandals damage 13 headstones in historic Lurgan graveyard

Thirteen headstones have been pushed over by vandals in an historic Lurgan graveyard, say the PSNI.

Shankill Cemetery which is home to some iconic and historically important graves suffered extensive damage over a period of around five days.

The cemetery is home to the famous Marjorie McCall, the lady from the mid-18th century of whom it is said on her gravestone “Lived once, twice buried”.

A PSNI spokesperson said they believed 13 headstones were pushed over, some of which were broken, at the Deans Walk cemetery over the last five days.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “This is a cemetery; a graveyard - a place for quiet reflection to peacefully pay respects to loved ones who are no longer with us.

“I cannot understand the thinking behind the actions of those who caused this thoughtless, criminal vandalism.

“Police will be working with the community to prevent this behaviour and stop further hurt being caused to families and friends of those whose lives are remembered here. This is not acceptable behaviour.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about this criminal damage to contact police at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 499 23/05/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”