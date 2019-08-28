Vandals smash windows of house

Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage at a house in east Belfast.

A number of windows were smashed at a house in the Ballynafoy Close area shortly before 10.30pm on Tuesday.

PSNI Sergeant Turkington said: “Damage was also reported to the front door of the property during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of this incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2269 27/08/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”