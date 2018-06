Police investigating an incident of criminal damage at a nursing home in Lisburn have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A member of the public reported seeing two youths running away from Drumlough House nursing home, Moira Road after a window at the property was smashed.

The incident occurred at 11:20am on Tuesday, June 26, but details were only made public by the PSNI today.

Investigating officers can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 477 of 26/04/18.