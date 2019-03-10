Vandals target Orange hall: Police treating incident as ‘hate crime’

Vandalism at an Orange hall in the Co Londonderry village of Claudy is being treated as a hate crime, police have said.

The PSNI received a report yesterday that graffiti had been sprayed on the side of the building at Main Street.

Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “We received a report shortly after 11:15am that graffiti had been spray painted on the side of the hall. It’s believed this occurred sometime between 10pm on Friday, 8 March and 6am yesterday.

“This is being treated as a hate crime at this time, and our enquiries are continuing.”

She continued: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between these times and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who knows anything about this incident to call us on the non emergency number 101, quoting number 431 of 09/03/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

It is not the first time Claudy Orange Hall has been targeted by sectarian vandals.

In April 2017, the letters ‘IRA’ were daubed on the wall of the property.