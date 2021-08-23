Vehicle crashes through fences during the night in tiny border village

Belcoo (c/o Google Maps)

The incident is being treated as criminal damage, and the property in question belongs to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The damage occurred between 10pm on Sunday night on August 15, and 9.30am the next day.

The PSNI said: “We received a report that part of the fence beside the Cotton Lawn field on Main Street in the village had been damaged overnight by a vehicle colliding with it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It appears to have then been driven around the field and through a different section of the fence, causing further damage. The vehicle then left the scene.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to the public for assistance.

“Anyone who may have seen this vehicle on Sunday night or who knows anything about the incident should get in touch with police on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference number RM21054579.”

MORE FROM THE NEWS LETTER:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.