Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged at Glenoe waterfall car park yesterday (Sunday).

Windows of a black Ford Fiesta were smashed and items were taken from the vehicle between 2.40pm and 3.00pm

Anyone who was in the area or witnessed any suspicious activity is asked to call police on 101 and use reference 1076 of 01/12/19.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.