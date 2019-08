Police have launched an appeal for information after thieves targeted residential properties across Antrim and Newtownabbey overnight.

Urging residents to be vigilant, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Two vehicles have been stolen overnight as a result of creeper burglary.

“One was stolen from the Feldon area of Newtownabbey. The other was stolen from the Niblock Oaks area of Antrim.

“I hide my car keys overnight. That is personal choice. Nevertheless, lock all doors and secure all windows.”