Vehicles stolen from Carrickfergus homes

Police are urging homeowners to secure their property after a number of ‘creeper’ style burglaries in Carrickfergus.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “We would like to appeal for any witnesses who may be able to help with recent burglaries resulting in the thefts of motor vehicles from properties in the area of Bashfordsland/ Bashford Drive, Carrickfergus.

“Please remember to take care with home security, ensuring all doors and windows are locked and vehicles are secure.

“If you have any information regarding these recent burglaries, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2033 or 2103 from 22/09/2019.”