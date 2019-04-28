Veterans’ support for ‘Soldier F’ at Belfast rally

Around 200 military veterans and supporters gathered in Belfast on Saturday to call for an end to the prosecution of soliders over Troubles-era deaths.

The ‘Paras Fight Back’ rally at the city hall was organised after the PPS announced that a former paratrooper – identified only as Solider F – will stand trial accused of murdering two men in 1972 on what became known as Bloody Sunday.

The prosecution follows a number of other cases where elderly veterans have been taken to court over fatal shootings, including Dennis Hutchings who is due to be tried over the death of John Pat Cunningham near Benburb in 1974.

Mr Hutchings, 77, a former member of the Life Guards regiment, has denied charges of attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

An online poster advertising Saturday’s rally said: “We demand that the British government enact protective legislation, to safeguard British military and police personnel, whilst they are engaged in the defence of our country and its people. This must cover past, present and future deployments.”

It goes on to say: “We also demand that the British government rescind the findings of the discredited [Bloody Sunday] Saville Inquiry, and the apologies made by politicians, which were not made in our name.”

Ahead of the rally, one of the organisers told the News Letter that “enough is enough,” and called for an end to the prosecutions.

“It’s not just about the ‘Soldier F’ case from Bloody Sunday – there are five veterans currently facing charges and many, many more on the way,” she said.

“And then with the HIU [Historical Inquiries Unit] they will be going after the RUC. The pressure needs to be kept on. We hold our politicians responsible and definitely the British government.”