Veterans urged to ‘come hear the truth’ about prosecutions at Belfast rally

Military veterans and supporters are holding a protest rally at Belfast City Hall this weekend – calling for an end to what they claim is the “persecution” of former security force members involved in fatal incidents.

The NI Crown Forces for Justice (NICFV) event is the latest in a series of rallies in support of Operation Banner (NI Troubles) veterans who believe they are being targeted with “politically motivated” prosecutions.

A number of former soldiers are currently facing prosecution over the deaths of civilians in Northern Ireland back as far as Bloody Sunday in January 1972.

One of those expected to address the gathering is former Parachute Regiment member John Ross.

Ahead of the Belfast rally – taking place on Saturday at noon – Mr Ross urged anyone attending to “come and hear the truth, come and make your feelings known”.

In a Facebook post, the ex-para also said: “Persecuted veterans of Operation Banner need your support.

“We are rallying for the cause of veteran justice only, we do so in a dignified manner, that mirrors the dignity and discipline of when we served our country.

“The hard hitting messages of truth, will be delivered from the platform, let us ensure we do not allow those messages to be deflected, by inappropriate behaviour, or reacting to anticipated provocation.”

Speaking ahead of a similar NICFV rally in Belfast last year, a NICFV spokeswoman said her group was calling on the UK government to “enact protective legislation to safeguard British military and police personnel whilst they are engaged in the defence of our country and its people”.

She said “enough is enough,” and added: “It’s not just about the ‘Soldier F’ case from Bloody Sunday – there ... there are many, many more on the way.

“And then with the HIU [Historical Investigations Unit] they will be going after the RUC. The pressure needs to be kept on.”

Meanwhile, Conservative MP and former defence minister Mark Francois has urged Boris Johnson to “keep his promises on Northern Ireland veterans” and not to “sacrifice them to satisfy Sinn Fein”.

In an online statement, Mr Francois expressed concerns about a number of ongoing prosecutions of Op Banner veterans.

“There is surely no other country on earth that would deal with its veterans in this way – all of which, ultimately, is designed to satisfy Sinn Fein/IRA,” he said.

Mr Francois added: “In summary, the HIU route threatens unacceptable uncertainty for thousands of veterans for years. The prime minister has pledged in a national newspaper to end this abuse and I believe him.

“The Northern Ireland secretary is a decent man, as indeed is Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, and it should not be beyond the wit of man for these powerful and reasonable politicians to get together in a room and broker some solution which in no way undermines the peace process, but which ensures that those who had the moral and physical courage to serve their country in uniform are not disadvantaged as a result. We owe them no less.”