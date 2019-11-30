Viable device found during security alert

The police have put a public safety operation in place

Police remain at the scene of a security alert in Woodview Park, Tandragee however evacuated residents have been allowed to return home. A viable blast bomb type device found by officers carrying out a search at the property was subsequently made safe by ATO. It has been recovered for examination.



Two people, a 20 year old woman and 21 year old man have been arrested and remain in custody at present.

Woodview Park, Tandragee

Police are in attendance at a security alert in Woodview Park in Tandragee this morning (Saturday, 30th November).



Inspector Alwyn Peters said: "It follows the discovery of a suspicious device in the area at around 10:25am.



"We have a public safety operation in place, and a small number of homes have been evacuated. No roads have been closed at this time.



“I want to thank the community for their patience as we work to make the area safe."