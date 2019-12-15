‘Viable device’ taken away after security alert

A “viable device” discovered in Newtownabbey last night has been taken away for forensic examination, following a security alert.

A number of homes were evacuated after the device was spotted.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 9.15pm last night, Saturday, 14 December a suspicious object was discovered in the back garden of a house in the Mayfield Village area of Newtownabbey.

“ATO attended the scene and declared the object a viable device.

“A number of residents were evacuated from their homes and returned when the security alert ended.”

The spokesperson added: “The device has been taken away for further forensic examination.”

Detective Sergeant Coulter said: “I want to thank the public for their patience as we conducted our enquiries and worked to make the scene safe. I appreciate the disruption this has caused, however, when it comes to keeping people safe we do not take chances.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Mayfield Village area last night, or anyone who has information that could assist us with our enquiries, to contact detectives at Newtownabbey on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1869 14/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”