Viable device to be examined following north Belfast incident

A viable pipe bome-type device has been taken away for examination following a security alert in north Belfast.

The alert - which has now ended - began after the discovery of a suspicious object at around 12.50pm in the Stanhope Street area this afternoon (Saturday).

ATO attended and a number of homes were evacuated for a time while the object was examined.

All residents have now been allowed to return to their homes.

Detective Sergeant McPhillips said: “Police would like to thank the local community for their patience while we worked to keep them safe.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone with any information that could help our investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 619 of 6/10/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.