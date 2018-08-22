Viable devices found after north Belfast security alert

Two viable devices have been found after a security alert in north Belfast.

The alert followed the discovery of two suspicious objects close to a community centre in the Churchill Street area around 1pm.

Residents had to be evacuated from their homes. A PSNI spokesman said: “ATO carried out controlled explosions on both and they have been declared as viable devices.

“These devices could have killed or seriously injured members of the public walking past the place where they had been crudely hidden. Such a reckless act should have no place in our society.”

He appealed for people to come forward with information.

Sinn Fein councillor JJ Magee said two pipe bombs had been found in the New Lodge area by men working in the area.

“I’m relieved that no one has been hurt and these lethal weapons have now being taken off the streets,” he said.