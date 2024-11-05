Viable pipe bomb thrown through elderly couple's window last night "could have killed or injured" say police

A security alert in the Limewood Street area of Londonderry has now ended – after a viable pipe bomb was thrown through the window of an elderly couple’s home.

In a statement Detective Sergeant Mark Gingell said: “Police received a report at around 7.30 pm that an object had been thrown at a house in the area. “Officers attended and observed the remnants of what they believed to have been a pipe bomb device and alerted Army Technical Officers.

"The object, which has been declared as a viable suspected pipe bomb, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examination.

“It is believed that this device was put through the window of the house and has exploded.

"This has caused damage to the property but could have led to the occupants being badly injured or even killed."

He added that police are now “appealing to anyone with information regarding this crime, and anyone who may have captured any footage in the area on Monday evening to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 1516 of 04/11/24”. Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Meanwhile SDLP Foyle MP Colum Eastwood condemned the attack on the home of an elderly couple in Limewood Street in Derry.

“An elderly couple have had a device thrown through their window in what must have been a shocking and distressing attack on their home,” he said.

The house in Derry’s Limewood Street in the Bogside where Pipe bomb was thrown through the living room window.

"There is no excuse for it. The people responsible have caused an immense amount of disruption for this family and the local community.