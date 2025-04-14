Viable pipe-bomb type device discovered during security alert and taken away for further forensic examination outside Banbridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A security alert in the Lenaderg Road area of Banbridge has ended after PSNI followed a report of a suspicious object located at the Lenaderg Road area.

The PSNI said that police received a report earlier today, Monday 14th April, at around 1.20am of a suspicious object located in the area.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Officers attended the scene along with Ammunition Technical Officers and the object, described as a viable pipe bomb-type device, was removed from the scene and taken away for further forensic examination.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone with any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 48 14/04/25.”

You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/