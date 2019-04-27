Detectives investigating the report of a ‘vicious’ assault and robbery in the Winecellar Entry area of Belfast City Centre on Thursday 25 April are appealing for information and witnesses.

Detective Constable Arnott said: “It was reported that on Thursday night between 10pm and 10.30pm a man, aged in his twenties, was attacked by a number of males; he was assaulted and a knife was produced.

“It was reported the assailants took a sum of money and a mobile phone from the victim.

“This was a vicious attack on this man who was treated at hospital for facial injuries.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

“Were you in the area of Winecellar Entry, High Street or Rosemary Street around that time on Thursday night? Did you witness what happened or see any males in the area acting suspiciously?

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation please call detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 526 of 26/04/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.