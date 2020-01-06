Victim Glen Quinn was 'kind-hearted' and 'not involved in wrongdoing'

A man who was found dead in Co Antrim at the weekend was a kind-hearted individual who was not involved in wrongdoing, local people said.

Glen Quinn, aged in his forties, was discovered in Ashleigh Park in the Woodburn area of Carrickfergus on Saturday night.

A post-mortem examination to discover how he died was being carried out on Monday.

Ulster Unionist Assembly member John Stewart said: "His death is a tragedy.

"Everyone I spoke to refers to the victim as a lovely and kind-hearted person, someone who was not involved in anything that should lead to this.

"The family no doubt want answers as quickly as possible and hopefully the police will be able to provide information and I would appeal for anyone with information to come forward."

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council councillors said Mr Quinn only moved into the area recently.

The DUP's Billy Ashe said: "It is a decent area and people are upset.

"Anyone living close to it has been inconvenienced by it over the weekend, by the police cordon, and they are concerned that something like this could happen so close to them."

Police maintained the cordon around a block of six flats.

A PSNI statement issued over the weekend said: "Police are currently at the scene of a sudden death of a man aged in his 40s, in the Woodburn area of Carrickfergus this evening (Saturday).

"A post mortem will take place to determine the cause of death. There are no further details at this stage."