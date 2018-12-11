Victim 'relief' after PSNI stop overseas online scam transaction

Police are asking the public to beware emails appearing to come from PayPal - if they are trying to sell expensive items over the usual online sites.

The PSNI have taken to Facebook to reveal they have received "a few reports of scams" from people "who have been selling expensive items over the usual online sites".

PSNI stop this package from getting into the wrong hands

But the same people were contacted by criminals who took "the opportunity to draft an email to look like it has been sent from PayPal" asking them to send the item they were selling to "an address overseas".

They also warn: "Beware of similar stating an overpayment has been made requesting the overpayments returned," their post adds.

Over the weekend PSNI officers managed to "retrieve one expensive item destination overseas via Dublin much to relief of the victim".

"Please be careful when selling items over the net its often to late to recover your property once posted," they add.

"Confirm payment before posting".