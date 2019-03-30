Victim suffers fractured leg and other injures in assault

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Newtownards yesterday afternoon (Friday).

The 19-year-old male victim was walking close to the bus station in the Regent Street area of the town at around 1.15pm when he was assaulted by an unknown male who was in the company of a number of other males.

The victim was punched to the head and pushed over before being kicked and punched to the head and body and had his leg stamped on. He sustained a number of injuries, including a fracture to his right leg, as a result of the attack.

The assailant was described as wearing a hooded top with a Nike emblem on the front and the hood pulled up, dark blue jeans with rips in the knees and trainers.

Police are appealing for anyone who was on Regent Street or in the vicinity of the bus station around the time of the incident and who witnessed the assault or any of the males involved to contact officers in Newtownards on 101 quoting reference 1036 29/03/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.