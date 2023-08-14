Victims' group urges everyone to see fllm that 'dismantles the romaticism of violence' as QFT extends run for extra week

Thomas Niedermayer. Archive image

Thomas Niedermayer was the German manager of the Grundig factory in west Belfast when he was abducted and murdered by the IRA in December 1973.

In a compelling new film, ‘Face Down’, the full horror of what was first and foremost an enduring family tragedy is laid bare, with first-hand accounts of how Thomas’s wife Ingeborg succumbed to her grief by taking her own life 10 years later.

The devastation continued with both of the couple’s daughters, Renate and Gabriele, taking their own lives within four years of their mother’s death. The ripple effect continued with Gabriele’s widowed husband then killing himself in 1999.

Rachel William-Powell - granddaughter of Thomas Niedermayer - in the Face Down documentary. Photo: Praxis Pictures

The film opened at the QFT last Friday and the initial seven-day run has now been extended until August 22.

Kenny Donaldson of SEFF described the film as “gripping,” and said the on screen testimony of Thomas’s granddaughters Tanya and Rachel is “awe inspiring”.

Mr Donaldson said: "On Friday night last I was witness to 90mins of gripping footage which dismantled the romanticism of violence – and which did so free from politics, the power of humanity and of factual lived experiences triumphed. The power and integrity of two young women – Tanya and Rachel (Williams-Powell) was awe inspiring.

"The production does reflect the tragedies experienced by the Niedermayer family through the murder of Thomas and four subsequent suicides, however, it also illustrates the power and goodness of the human spirit.”"There was no justification for the use of criminal violence in the furtherance of or defence of a political objective, no matter who the perpetrators were.”

Mr Donaldson said the film “must be seen by every generation,” and added: "Stop singing songs, writing poetry, holding parades or commemorations, creating artworks or murals, naming sports grounds or trophies after those who dehumanised their neighbours allowing them to steal away their lives”.

Joan Parsons of QFT said: “Similar to all local interest films, Face Down has had good numbers all weekend and we intend to extend it for more shows from Friday.”

Produced and written by David Blake Knox, ‘Face Down’ is showing in the QFT until Thursday, August 24.