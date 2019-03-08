Victims of ‘unspeakable tragedy’ in Newry named by police

Two of the three people found dead in a Newry apartment have been identified as Giselle Marimon Herrera, 37, and her 15-year-old daughter Allison Marimon Herrera.

The body of a man aged 38 was also found at the scene when police forced entry to the property at Glin Ree Court on Thursday morning.

Allison was born in Spain but had lived in Northern Ireland since 2017. Her mother was originally from Barranquilla in Colombia but settled in the Newry area four years ago after living in Spain.

Allison was a pupil at Newry High School.

Confirming the identities of the mother and daughter on Friday, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “Since yesterday morning, officers from a PSNI Major Investigation team have been conducting a murder enquiry, following the discovery of the bodies of three people at Glin Ree Court in Newry.

“The body of a 38-year-old man was also found at the address. I am not able to confirm his identity at this stage.”

D/Supt Murphy said: “My thoughts today are very much with their families and friends who are trying to come to terms with their loss.”

He said is thoughts were also with Allison’s friends and pupils at Newry High.

Mr Murphy said: “I believe that Giselle and Allison were still alive in the early hours of Sunday morning but family members have not been able to contact them since. The exact circumstances of what happened in their home remains the subject of our investigation.

“I would appeal today to anyone who came into direct contact with either Giselle or Allison or communicated with them via text or social media since Friday to contact detectives in Newry.

“We are currently supporting the families of those involved as well as Newry High school. I would ask that they are given the time and space to come to terms with these tragic events.”

Mr Murphy went on to say: “Post mortem examinations are currently underway. I do not yet have any preliminary or definitive causes of death, and I do not intend to speculate about that today. I would expect the post mortem results to be available to us in the coming days.

“While our investigation remains at an early stage, there is no evidence at this time that anyone else was involved.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy and anyone with information should contact detectives on 101.”