Kenny Donaldson of Innocent Victims United (IVU), which represents victims from a wide range of groups, was speaking after Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said the IRA has apologised for its actions.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 at the weekend, it was put to Ms McDonald that Sinn Fein refuses to apologise for past IRA killings.

She replied: “I would say this firstly, that the IRA themselves have apologised for their actions and that is for them to do. There are many, many people from all traditions who have suffered at the hands of the IRA…but also at the hands of loyalist paramilitary groups and murder gangs, at the hands of British soldiers and many, many people who bear the scars that I have described.”

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald arriving at Erskine House, Belfast, ahead of their meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis. Picture date: Monday May 9, 2022.

But Mr Donaldson said her comments were “absolutely disingenuous”.

He said: “And no matter how much she and the Sinn Fein leadership may seek to create blue water between Sinn Fein and PIRA for political purposes, Sinn Fein policy continues to be directed by the Provisional IRA Army Council - as confirmed by both the PSNI Chief Constable and Garda Commissioner.”

He added that the IRA’s “so-called apology” of 2002 was directed only at “non-combatants” and nowhere acknowledged “the wrong or illegitimacy of the campaign”.

“The Provisional Irish Republican Movement continues to eulogise, glorify and excuse the violence of ‘The Past’ he said, “and their actions since the 2002 ‘apology’ have eclipsed those choreographed, disingenuous words”.

DUP MLA Diane Dodds said Ms McDonald’s comment “reeks of arrogance”.

In 1996 the IRA opened fire on her and her husband, DUP peer Nigel, on a ward of Belfast’s Hospital for Sick Children, where their son was seriously ill. They were saved by their police bodyguard, but no Sinn Fein representative has yet told them the attack was “disgusting” she said.

Rather they have “celebrated” the IRA and refused to condemn its terrorism. She also cited IRA murders at Enniskillen, La Mon, Teebane, Claudy, Portadown and Banbridge.

Families are still scarred to this day yet Sinn Fein blocked a scheme that would have given them a recognition of suffering payment, she added.

In July 2002 the IRA issued a ‘apology’ about ‘Bloody Friday’ in which it claimed it was it was “not our intention to injure or kill non-combatants”; However the July 1972 attack saw it detonate 21 bombs around Belfast in an hour, causing killing nine and injuring 130 people. The statement also referred to “all deaths and injuries of non-combatants” caused by the IRA, adding: “We offer our sincere apologies and condolences to their families”.

However three years later the IRA issued a further statement marking this time adding: “We reiterate our view that the armed struggle was entirely legitimate”.

Reference work Lost Lives says the IRA killed 644 civilians; 456 army/RAF/RN; 273 RUC; 182 UDR; 163 republicans and 28 loyalists.