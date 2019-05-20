Victims traumatised during robbery at popular NI Chinese takeaway

Police are appealing for information after a robbery at a Chinese takeaway.

It happened last night and involved two youths at a Chinese premises on the Crebilly Road in Ballymena.

Dial help

A PSNI Facebook post adds: "As a result of this a staff tips jar was stolen.

"There have been reports that this was at gun point. This is not the case.

"This is obviously a serious incident which has been very traumatic for the victims.

"I am sure the wider community if Ballymena will join me in condemning this incident.

"If you have any information that would help us catch those involved please contact detectives at Ballymena on 101".