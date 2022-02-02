Video footage shows killer fleeing the scene after murder of Danny McClean in North Belfast

Detective Inspector Rachel Switzer said: “On the evening of Tuesday 2 February 2021, at approximately 8pm, Danny was sitting in the driver’s seat of a red Audi Q2, which was parked in the driveway of a property on the Cliftonville Road, when he was approached by a gunman and shot a number of times. Danny was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The lone gunman had crossed from Clifton Crescent and fired a number of shots, at close range.

“Today I am releasing footage showing those responsible for Danny’s murder leaving the scene. I would ask people to view this footage at https://youtu.be/HWPrJKXrtk4

“The CCTV footage shows the gunman, after the murder, running towards Clifton Crescent where he gets into a light-coloured saloon-type car. The car is then driven away, turning left onto the Cliftonville Road.

“This was a cold and calculated murder, which has left a family bereft.

“Danny’s daughters have recently highlighted the family’s ongoing sadness, understandably heightened during the first Christmas without their father.

“Whoever is responsible has no regard whatsoever for life, and that includes the lives of local people. This was carried out in a busy residential area, and at a time when members of the public, including children, could easily have been passing by. This violence has no place on our streets, and the people of north Belfast deserve better.”

Detective Inspector Switzer continued: “I strongly believe that answers to Danny’s murder lie within the community, and I am appealing to members of the public to get in touch with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

“Were you walking or driving in the Cliftonville Road or Clifton Crescent area between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on 2 February 2021?

“Did you see Danny McClean or a red Audi Q2 on the Cliftonville Road or adjoining streets that evening? Did you see the gunman, or a light-coloured saloon car in the area at that time?

“Please contact us on 101; or submit photos, videos or footage using our Major Incident Public Portal. The link is: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI21Q02-PO1