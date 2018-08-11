Vintage tractors stolen in Carryduff raid

Twelve vintage tractors were among a haul of farm machinery stolen from a property in Carryduff, police have revealed.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the theft on the Killynure Road.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Wilson said; “The theft was reported to us just after 5pm on Thursday, August 9. Officers attended the address and found that entry had been forced to a number of outbuildings.

“Among the items stolen were 12 vintage tractors, a low loading trailer and a power washer.

“Ten of the tractors - which are all of great sentimental value - are Massey Fergusons and all have red bodywork and grey chassis. Two of these tractors also have cabs.

“Two other vintage tractors - a Nutfield Universal which is orange in colour - and a blue Dexta were also taken.

“We believe the machinery was stolen sometime between 10am on Wednesday, August 8 and 4.30pm on Thursday, August 9.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who is offered any of these items for sale in suspicious circumstances; anyone who has any information that could help our investigation into this incident or saw any unusual activity in the Killynure Road in Carryduff on Wednesday or Thursday.

“Please contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 940 of 9/8/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.