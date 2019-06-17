Violent bride-to-be within ‘a hair’s breadth’ of jail days before wedding

A mother of four who attacked a nurse, poked a patient in the eye and bit into a police officer’s arm has avoided immediate imprisonment by “a hair’s breadth”.

Sentencing of Karen Cousins was deferred for four months after a judge was told she is due to get married and go on honeymoon later this week.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the 44-year-old, of Castlereagh Parade in the city, became violent at the Mater Hospital on March 15.

Stephanie Boyd, prosecuting, said Cousins slapped a male patient in the face, with her finger going into the corner of his eye.

She also screamed at a nurse, leaving him afraid he was about to be assaulted.

Cousins then kicked out at and tried to head-butt a policeman called to the scene, the court heard.

She admitted two common assaults, assault on police and resisting arrest.

In a separate incident on May 18 she targeted another officer responding to disturbances at a house on Global Crescent, east Belfast.

The court was told Cousins was verbally abusive towards the policeman and then scratched at his face as he tried to detain her.

Mrs Boyd added: “She bit his arm and drew blood.”

The injured officer required a tetanus injection and antibiotics for his injury.

Cousins was convicted of assault occasioning actual body harm, disorderly behaviour and threats to kill over that incident.

Defence lawyer Ciaran Toner said his client’s behaviour was due to alcoholism and a personality disorder.

Urging District Judge Fiona Bagnall not to send the defendant to prison now, Mr Toner revealed her imminent wedding plans.

“She is due to be married on Friday at City Hall, and then heading off for two weeks honeymoon to Spain,” he said.

Mrs Bagnall described the offences committed in the hospital as “horrendous”.

However, sentencing was deferred until October and the judge warned: “She must understand that she is within a hair’s breadth of custody.”