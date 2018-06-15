‘Violent man’ given jail term

A Larne man was given an eight months jail term after a judge labelled him a “violent man”.

Lee McCann (24), of Green Link, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 14 for sentencing on a charge of assaulting his former partner occasioning her actual bodily harm in October last year.

He also assaulted her on three other occasions last year.

On one occasion the couple were at the home of a friend’s at Herbert Avenue, Larne, in July last year and after an argument McCann has grabbed his partner by the hair and hit her head off a wall.

In another incident McCann chased the woman up a street and pushed her to the ground.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said the “common thread in the relationship” was alcohol.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 41 previous convictions and was in breach of a suspended sentence.

Describing McCann as a “violent man” he said the court would not tolerate domestic violence.

McCann was released on his own bail of £500 pending appeal.

In 2017 McCann was given a suspended jail term for disorderly behaviour after an incident in which he shouted and swore as a man found lying unconscious received first aid in Larne town centre.