Violin teacher Brian Bergin unanimously cleared of all child sex abuse charges

A violin teacher has been acquitted of child sex abuse charges.

Brian Bergin, of Brookhill in Londonderry, had denied eight charges of sexual activity with a child under 13.

The offences were alleged to have been committed between August 2011 and May 2014.

Allegations were made by four girls that Mr Bergin had acted inappropriately at two primary schools in the city whilst teaching them violin.

A Londonderry Crown Court jury of five men and seven women deliberated for an hour-and-a-half before delivering eight unanimous not guilty verdicts.

Judge Philip Babington thanked the jury for their attentiveness during the six-day trial.

He then told Mr Bergin he was free to go.