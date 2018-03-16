‘Vulnerable adult’ assaulted in Banbridge

Police are investigating an incident in Banbridge during which a “vulnerable adult” was assaulted.

The assault occurred at around 6pm on Sunday, March 11 near the Eurospar store on Scarva Road.

Posting on the PSNI Banbridge Facebook page on Friday, March 16, a police spokesperson said: “This afternoon we have a witness appeal relating to the assault of a vulnerable adult on Sunday 11th March at 6pm in the area of the Eurospar on Scarva Road.

“If you witnessed the assault or saw a drunk male in this area at the time then please contact Police on 101 quoting the reference number 995 11/3/18.”