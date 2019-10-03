Vulnerable man left injured and distressed after daylight assault

A 35-year-old vulnerable man sustained minor injuries but was left badly shaken after being assaulted in a shop earlier this week.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident at commercial premises in the Dromore Road area of Omagh, on Wednesday 2nd October.

Constable Holmes said: “At approximately 2.20pm a 35 year old vulnerable man was assaulted by another male, described as having dark brown hair and wearing dark clothes.

"He was driving a white Ford Transit.”

“As a result, the man suffered minor injuries and was left badly shaken after this distressing incident.”

He added that a 29-year-old male was arrested and subsequently released on bail.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact police at Omagh on 101 quoting 1060 of 02/10/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”