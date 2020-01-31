Warning of pitfalls in abuse law — barristers advise caution over turning non-violent acts into crimes

Calls for caution have been made over plans to criminalise non-violent behaviour within couples – even where that behaviour has caused no harm.

Meanwhile, the body representing criminal barristers in NI also urged vigilance when it comes to drawing up the details of the law.

It comes after Naomi Long, Stormont’s newly installed justice minister, revealed on Tuesday she aims to create a new “domestic abuse” law.

This is different from domestic violence, in that it would criminalise non-violent behaviour which is “controlling or coercive or amounts to psychological, emotional or financial abuse” (although the new planned law will also contain some provisions for dealing with violence as well).

It will become an offence for a person to engage in any such behaviour “on two or more occasions”.

One of the key elements of this new definition of abuse will be that “harm would not have to be caused; rather an offence will be committed where a reasonable person would consider the behaviour likely to cause harm”.

The maximum penalty envisaged under the new law is 14 years.

Matthew Scott, a criminal barrister based in central London, who often writes on matters of law for publications such as The Spectator, said at first glance, it looks like the planned NI law “may go much further than the law in England and Wales”.

For instance, he told the News Letter in England and Wales an offence says abusive behaviour must have a “serious effect” on a victim. But in the planned NI law “there doesn’t seem to be a similar requirement ... merely a ‘reasonable’ likelihood of harm”.

He also said the maximum sentence in England and Wales for “coercive and controlling behaviour” is five years.

“There are, of course, obvious evidential difficulties with proving ‘emotional’ or ‘psychological’ abuse. Such things are more subjective than a black eye or a cut, which is not to say it’s necessarily wrong to criminalise them, but there are dangers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Criminal Bar Association, Gavan Duffy QC, told the News Letter he welcomes Naomi Long’s planned law.

While existing laws can punish many crimes within the home, the act of “coercive control is often at the heart of domestic abuse”.

He said “it is right that the minister takes the time to allow for the scrutiny of proposals through our devolved Assembly”, adding there is a “need for careful consideration to be taken in the drafting of any legislation to ensure that it is fit for purpose”.

“The criminalisation of certain behaviours as part of the creation of this offence is not without difficulty,” he said.

“It’s often the subtle nature of this type of behaviour against a victim which is so problematic and care needs to be taken that any legislation is effective in targeting the specific scenarios envisaged under it.”

The Department for Justice, pressed on what would constitute emotional or psychological abuse, said “guidance will be brought forward under the bill which give examples of what would constitute abusing behaviour” but that the legislation will “not be prescriptive”.