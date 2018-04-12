Warning over ‘dangerous’ scramblers after schoolgirl is knocked down

A warning has been issued about the dangers of scrambler bikes after a schoolgirl was knocked down in Craigavon.

The girl, who was ‘not badly injured’, was knocked down in the Tullygally area yesterday (Wednesday) at around 3pm.

Police, who described the incident as ‘alarming’ are appealing for witneses and seen two people on a scrambler.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are extremely concerned about the activity from people riding or being carried on scramblers, not just in Craigavon, but right across the district. In the right hands, and in the right places, these machines are good fun, but they do carry a level of danger, even during controlled use.

“The problem we have with scramblers and similar vehicles, is when they are not used in a safe and responsible way.

“It’s illegal, idiotic and downright dangerous to take a scrambler out in public spaces, footpaths and round the estate, especially if other people are in the same space going about their daily lives.

“Strictly speaking, a scrambler is for off road use only. To take a scrambler onto a road or public place, means the driver must have a Category P driving licence and relevant insurance. The scrambler must be registered with DVA, and display a number plate, have indicators and lights, and must also fulfil all requirements under Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1999.

“By taking these out on the public road, users risk criminal convictions, and siezure of the scrambler, so, if you have one of these machines, please, use it responsibly.

“Parents, if your child has a scrambler or quad, please make them aware of the responsibility of using it. There’s more to it than just making sure they have a helmet. Consider, do they use it in controlled environment on private land? Or just round the estate putting themselves and others at huge risk?

“No-one wants a tragedy in their community.”