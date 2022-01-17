Warning to householders: seven homes hit by burglars in a single night in Newtownabbey with BMW and Jeep stolen

PSNI

A man has been arrested over the break-ins, which all happened in the Mossley-Carnmoney-Glengormly district.

The PSNI said: “It was reported that between 6am and 8am, seven houses and garages were either entered, or were attempted to be entered, in the Beverley Road, Church Park and Beechgrove Crescent areas of Newtownabbey.

“A number of items were taken, including two cars; a BMW and a Jeep, which have both since been recovered.

“The 48-year old man, who was arrested on suspicion of burglary and related offences, remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and we appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in any of these areas at the time of each incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 219 17/01/22.

“An online report can be submitted using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

