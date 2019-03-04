Waste management company fined £40k and director disqualified

Waste management company, Thompson Site Services Ltd, was fined a total of £40,000 at Antrim Magistrates Court today for a series of waste offences.

Its director Ian Thompson was also disqualified from being a company director for five years.

In addition, driver Trevor Castles was fined £300.

On 7 June 2017, officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) stopped Trevor Castles, a driver for Thompson Site Services Ltd, transporting excavation waste to an unauthorised waste site adjacent to the Cairn Road in Carrickfergus.

Castles did not possess any of the required paperwork for the waste.

On 7 August 2017, officers from the PSNI observed another waste-laden lorry registered to Thompson Site Services Ltd depositing excavation waste at a site on the Lurgan Road, Glenavy.

The site did not have a licence or exemption to keep waste.