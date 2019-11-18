WATCH: £20,000 offered for information about brutal murder of 73-year-old disabled NI grandfather Eugene Carr - on fourth anniversary of his death

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of pensioner Eugene Carr in 2015 have made a renewed appeal for information on the 4th anniversary of his death following a £20,000 reward for information leading to a successful prosecution.

The 73-year-old father and grandfather died in the Royal Victoria Hospital on November 17, 2015 as a result of injuries that he received when he was attacked whilst in his bed at his home in Clogharevan Park, Bessbrook, in the early hours of Monday 31 August 2015.



Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “Eugene Carr was asleep in his bed on the 31st of August 2015 when he was attacked by three hooded assailants who savagely stabbed him 15 times before leaving him for dead on the floor of his bedroom – a place where he should have been safe.



“The attack on Eugene, who was already severely disabled, was vicious and unrelenting. And while he was conscious for the majority of his 11 week stay in hospital, Eugene did not survive the injuries inflicted on him and he died nearly three months after he was attacked and left for dead in his home.



“His killers have yet to be brought to justice which is devastating for Eugene’s family who deserve to see someone behind bars for his murder.



“It has been a difficult investigation, not least for Eugene’s family, and I have been unable to establish a clear motive as to why this defenceless elderly man was attacked so brutally.

"I am aware of rumours as to why this happened and that this may have prevented people from coming forward but the investigation has found no substance to these rumours.

"These rumours may have been made up by those involved to justify their actions. I firmly believe the answer to who murdered Eugene lies within the Bessbrook community.



“Today there is a £20,000 reward being offered for information leading to a successful prosecution - £10,000 is from Crimestoppers and this is being matched by a further £10,000 from three of Eugene’s daughters.

"I sincerely hope this substantial reward provides an incentive for those who know anything to come forward and tell police.



“Specifically I would like to know:



Who attacked Eugene and where did they go after the attack?



Google maps image of Clogharevan Park, Bessbrook

How did they leave, was a car used – did you unknowingly assist by giving them a lift?



Who helped them in the aftermath – their clothes would have been covered in blood.



Where is the murder weapon?



“I would appeal to people to search their conscience and help bring those responsible for this vile and terrifying attack on a defenceless elderly man to justice.”



Mr Carr’s daughter Patricia Bennett added: “Our dad Eugene was cruelly taken from us nearly four years ago and a day hasn’t gone by since that we don’t miss him or remember the trauma.

“The gaping hole in our lives is made worse by the fact we know his killers are still out there living their lives while ours are ruined.



“Our dad was severely disabled and living alone when he was subjected to a horrendous and vicious attack while lying asleep in his bed – a place where he should have felt most safe. His killers held him down before stabbing him multiple times. They then threw him on the floor and left him to die. We can’t come to terms with how anyone could do this to a 73 year old frail and defenceless man.



“Months after this brutal attack he sadly died in hospital. And during this time he was tortured by the ordeal he had been subjected to.



“He had no peace but he needs to be able to rest in peace now and the only way that can happen is if his killers are brought to justice and pay for the devastation they have caused.



“Myself and two of my sisters are offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of dad’s killers. We are extremely grateful to Crimestoppers who have matched this amount and we hope £20,000 will be an incentive to people in the community who know the identity of those who murdered him to come forward.



“Please, please if you have any information about who murdered our dad, do the right thing and come forward, he deserves justice and to finally rest in peace. And we need closure.”



Anyone with information should contact detectives on 101 or alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."



