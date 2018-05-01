WATCH: Ashers bring ‘gay cake’ appeal to UK Supreme Court in Belfast

The Ashers ‘gay cake’ case comes before the UK Supreme Court in Belfast today.

The court will consider an appeal in the legal action against Ashers Baking Company by the Equality Commission.

Daniel McArthur (director of Ashers Bakery) and with wife Amy at the High Court in Belfast this morning. 'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

The two-day hearing in front of five justices is expected to begin at 10.30am today.

The family firm are trying to overturn a decision made initially by a County Court judge who decided it had broken political and sexual orientation discrimination laws.

The judge ruled against Ashers, run by the McArthur family, who are Christians, for refusing to fulfil an order to make a £36.50 cake with a slogan supporting same-sex marriage because it conflicted with their religious beliefs.

Speaking outside the court, with his wife Amy beside him – now expecting their fourth child – general manager Daniel McArthur said the Equality Commission “seem to think that some people are more equal than others”.