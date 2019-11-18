WATCH: Masked attackers torch car and smash windows

Dramatic CCTV footage of the weekend arson attack at a property in Tobermore has emerged.

The video shows two masked men smashing the rear window of a car and pouring in flammable liquid.

One of the attackers is also seen smashing windows in the property at Hazel Grove.

The pair then return to the car and set it alight before making off in a waiting vehicle which was later found burned out at Lisnamuck Road.

The incident happened shortly after 1.10am on Saturday morning.

Sergeant Young said: “The two men are described as wearing dark clothing and balaclavas. The men are believed to have made off in a VW Passat following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we were appealing for information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 92 16/11/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymously and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

