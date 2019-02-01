WATCH: Murder victim’s mum speaks out as killer is jailed for 10 years

The mother of east Belfast murder victim Brian Burke has said she hopes his killer realises the consequences of his rage and senseless violence.

Brian’s mother Deena was speaking today after 30-year-old east Belfast man Kenneth Cowan was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the killing in April last year.

Brian Burke was murdered in east Belfast in April 2018.

She said her life has been “absolutely shattered” by the loss of her son, who she described as “a caring and thoughtful boy who was well liked by everyone.”

Stressing that his life had been “cruelly cut short”, she added: “I just can’t describe the pain and devastation that Kenneth Cowan has inflicted on me and my family. His rage and senseless and unprovoked violence has taken away my pride and joy. I hope he realises the consequences of his rage.”

Brian, 29, was with a friend at Kenneth Cowan’s house in Titania Street when he was murdered during the early hours of Sunday, April 8.

He was stabbed in the chest with a knife and passed away in hospital a short time later.

The handle of the knife that was used to kill Brian Burke. The blade came off during the attack and was lodged in Brian's chest.

Speaking about the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna said: “This was a brutal murder and I welcome today’s sentence. Brian was spending his evening relaxing, playing computer games and watching TV with friends when a play fight broke out between him and Kenneth. Kenneth saw red and he ran downstairs into the kitchen and grabbed a knife before returning and stabbing Brian straight in the chest. The blade punctured Brian’s lung and penetrated his heart, leaving him little chance of survival. Brian was rushed to hospital but sadly died within the hour.

“Brian was just a young man in the prime of his life when he was the innocent victim of this attack. He should have been safe enjoying his evening with friends but Kenneth lost his temper and Brian paid the price for this with his life.

“Brian was a much loved friend and family member who helped out in his local jujutsu club and loved music, skateboarding and martial arts. Brian’s life was brought to a brutal end and his mum Deena and two brothers Michael and John have been left devastated by the murder.

“Kenneth has shown no remorse for his actions and whilst he is now behind bars, nothing can ever ease the pain and loss that he has caused.”