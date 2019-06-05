WATCH: Pat McCormick murder probe detectives release CCTV footage

Detectives investigating the disappearance and murder of Co Down man Pat McCormick have released CCTV footage showing his last known movements.

Mr McCormick was last seen in Comber on the evening of Thursday, May 30 and police believe he has been murdered.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery makes his appeal for witnesses in front of a picture of Pat McCormick. Pic: Pacemaker Press

Two people - a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman - have been arrested and are still being questioned on suspicion of murder.

The CCTV footage shows Mr McCormick driving his black Citroen C4 (BCZ 7103) on Castle Street in Comber at around 10pm.

Around 45 minutes later he is seen walking through an archway on Castle Street into an area where there are a number of apartments.

That is the last known sighting of the father-of-four, who was wearing a biege jacket, blue jeans and brown brogue shoes at the time he disappeared.

Pat McCormick

It is known that Mr McCormick, who is described as 5' 3" in height, of medium build, with short dark brown hair, parked his car at High Street opposite McBride's Pub, and it sat there until recovered by police on June 1.

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said: "If you were in Comber, particularly in the Castle Street or High Street area around 10pm on Thursday the 30th May, did you see Pat driving his car, did you see him speaking to anyone and did you see him going anywhere with anyone?

"We are obviously very keen to recover Pat's body for his family."

DCI Montgomery also appealed for people in the Comber area to report any sightings of discarded items of clothing, or Mr McCormick's iPhone SE, which is still unaccounted for.

He said detectives are "following a number of lines of inquiry" and urged anyone with information about Mr McCormick's disappearance and murder to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101.