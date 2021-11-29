Emergency services are currently at the scene investigating the situation.

Police said emergency services are currently in attendance following the sudden deaths of two men at an address in the Elms Park area of Coleraine this afternoon, Monday.

The Fire Service said information about the incident would only be released via the PSNI. There was no obvious sign of any fire at the property but one eye witness said the Fire Service were there so that fire fighters in specialist hazardous material suits could enter the flat.

Police and Fire Service are at the scene at the Elm's Park area of Coleraine. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

According to PUP Councillor Russel Watton, the two men were good friends who were in their fifties. One of them had been the tenant of the Housing Executive flat where they were found.

He said that he had been advised that the Fire Service had not found any trace of gas in the flat. However he said that a neighbour who lives in the flat across the landing had reportedly collapsed yesterday while shopping.

However the councillor said it was not possible to say there was a definite link with the two deaths and the man who had collapsed, and that no other flats in the block had been evacuated.

SDLP East Londonderry MLA Cara Hunter said: “I was shocked and saddened to hear of the deaths of two men in Coleraine on Monday. My condolences go out to their families and friends at this very difficult time.

“The local community will be stunned following this incident and my thoughts also go out to them after this distressing ordeal.

“I would ask that people give the police space to carry out their investigation into these sudden deaths so they can establish exactly what took place here. I would also encourage anyone with information about what took place to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

