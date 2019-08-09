WATCH: This is the moment a P.S.N.I. officer collapses on the ground after being struck on head during New Lodge riot

This is the shocking footage that shows a P.S.N.I. officer collapsing on the ground after being struck on the head during a disturbance in the New Lodge in Belfast on Thursday.

The P.S.N.I. entered the New Lodge area to make way for contractors to come in and remove material from a bonfire site.

A P.S.N.I. officer is dragged to safety after he is struck on the head during disturbances in New Lodge on Thursday. (Photo: Pacemaker)

Three P.S.N.I. officers were injured in the operation on Thursday.

One video, which was widely shared on social media on Thursday, shows the P.S.N.I. come under attack by people hurling missiles in the New Lodge.

The video shows one officer collapse on the ground after being struck on the head with a missile.

The officer has to be dragged to safety by fellow P.S.N.I. officers.

Mark Lindsay, chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, condemned the attacks on P.S.N.I. officers and said the people involved in the rioting were not representative of the community living in the New Lodge.

"Officers trying to protect the community and lawful agencies are once again caught in the middle and in the firing line. They are being attacked with a range of missiles and iron fencing,'' he said.

"In one assault by a mob, one officer is seen to be struck and knocked to the ground. This behaviour is contrary to the overwhelming wishes of the people of New Lodge who do not want this bonfire or their area hijacked by young thugs.

"Our officers are acting with professionalism and restraint and we would urge those orchestrating these vicious and unacceptable confrontations to pull back before people are seriously injured.''